Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Update

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,526,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 202,283 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.