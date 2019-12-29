Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Grows By 24.7%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.
In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
ASH opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
