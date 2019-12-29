Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Grows By 24.7%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

ASH opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.