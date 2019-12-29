Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 28th total of 11,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

Shares of RF opened at $17.16 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

