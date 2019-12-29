Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $274.98 million and $75.66 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, GOPAX, BitBay and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, BitBay, ABCC, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Poloniex, AirSwap, Livecoin, CPDAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, HitBTC, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Mercatox, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Liqui, GOPAX, WazirX, IDEX, Bittrex, DDEX, Koinex, Upbit and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

