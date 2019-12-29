FLO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,857.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, FLO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $12,857.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00066134 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

