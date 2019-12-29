Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, COSS, OKEx and Allbit. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,191,361 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Bithumb, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Coinnest, Binance, Huobi, LATOKEN, OKEx, Allbit and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

