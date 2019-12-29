Veritaseum Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.23 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $10.34 or 0.00139886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, HitBTC and Mercatox. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $779.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

