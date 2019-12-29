$400.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post sales of $400.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.70 million and the highest is $400.80 million. Hilltop reported sales of $356.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

HTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hilltop by 87.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTH opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

