$0.01 EPS Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

