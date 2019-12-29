Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the lowest is $4.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $4.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $13.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $19.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.57.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $251.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.76 and a 200 day moving average of $226.27. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $186.72 and a 12-month high of $260.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

