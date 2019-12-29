$2.04 EPS Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $2.00. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $176.48 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $129.07 and a one year high of $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

