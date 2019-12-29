AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Down 0.7%

AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.09, 611 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 71,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1958 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND at the end of the most recent reporting period.

