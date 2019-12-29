FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.53, 164 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,281 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 26.89% of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

