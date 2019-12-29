Haymaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:HYACU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, 900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth $22,922,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

