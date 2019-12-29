K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Down 4%

K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 3,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 34,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.60.

K2 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Wels project covering an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in west-central Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016.

