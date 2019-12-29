$17.00 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to post $17.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.30 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $15.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $62.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.54 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $76.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

STIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at $332,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Farley bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,307.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $341,135 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Neuronetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.36. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

