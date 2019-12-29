$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGT. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4,856.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 8,125,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in International Game Technology by 5,868.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,426,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 585,100 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. International Game Technology has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

