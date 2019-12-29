$177.07 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $177.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $180.87 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $172.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year sales of $693.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.56 million to $696.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $728.17 million, with estimates ranging from $711.70 million to $752.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 315.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTA opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

