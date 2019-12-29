Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 343,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $44.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

