Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Expands By 9.2%

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

LAZY stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,092 shares in the company, valued at $608,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $16,150 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lazydays by 67.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lazydays by 529.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

