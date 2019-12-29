First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.84. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

