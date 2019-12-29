Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

