Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Update

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $274.95 million, a P/E ratio of 609.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAKT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 111.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

