Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 8,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 946,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 102.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,475.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 267,546 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Clorox by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $153.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.