Short Interest in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Grows By 9.4%

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PRTH opened at $2.60 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

