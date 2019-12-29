Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Increases By 9.6%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $139,254.42. Also, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

