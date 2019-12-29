Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Increases By 9.6%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.
Shares of MCB stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.
In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $139,254.42. Also, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
