Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Trading Up 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20, 1,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 619,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $605,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $526,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter.

