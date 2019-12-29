X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2082 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

