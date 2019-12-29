Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Up 0%

Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44, 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 1,316.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 10.03% of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

