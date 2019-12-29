Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.95, 13,136 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 11,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 601.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period.

