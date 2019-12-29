Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, 24,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 123,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Medallion Resources Company Profile (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

