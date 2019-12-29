Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Dukemount Capital PLC (LON:DKE)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), 2,007,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

About Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE)

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

