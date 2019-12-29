Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.50 ($18.02) and last traded at €15.38 ($17.88), approximately 52,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.98 ($17.42).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market cap of $234.55 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.93.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

