Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments (LON:HWSL) Trading Down 25%

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.79), 3,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.04 ($1.05).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.95.

About Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments (LON:HWSL)

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through exposure, directly or indirectly, to primarily secured loans originated across a range of channels, assets and industry segments.

