Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75, approximately 2,408 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northern Star Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.