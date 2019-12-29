Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80, 631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.