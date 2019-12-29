Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Shares Down 0.2%

Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, 4,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24.

About Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

