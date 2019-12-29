ARK Innovation ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1906 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

