Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund (NYSEARCA:CHEP) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund (NYSEARCA:CHEP) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4434 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Shares of CHEP opened at $20.92 on Friday. Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.