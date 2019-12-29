AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1464 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

CWS stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

