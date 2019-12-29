AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.15

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

