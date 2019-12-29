AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

