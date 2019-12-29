The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.01

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of PRNT opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The 3D Printing ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.13.

