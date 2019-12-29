Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) Plans $0.11 — Dividend

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of IDY opened at $26.29 on Friday. Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54.

