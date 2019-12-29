Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

OVB stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

