Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

OVB stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ARK Innovation ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.19
ARK Innovation ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.19
Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share
Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share
AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share
AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share
AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.15
AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.15
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend
The 3D Printing ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.01
The 3D Printing ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.01


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report