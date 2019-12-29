KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) Announces — Dividend of $0.01

KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

