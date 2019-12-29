AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Declares — Dividend of $0.02

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0178 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $24.12.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.