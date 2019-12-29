AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Declares — Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0178 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $24.12.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ARK Innovation ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.19
ARK Innovation ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.19
Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share
Agfiq Us Market Neutral Value Fund Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share
AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share
AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share
AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.15
AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.15
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend
The 3D Printing ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.01
The 3D Printing ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.01


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report