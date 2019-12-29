Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:OVM)

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1015 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

OVM opened at $25.35 on Friday. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30.

