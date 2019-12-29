Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $927.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will announce sales of $927.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $907.00 million and the highest is $968.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $955.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

HOG opened at $37.76 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.