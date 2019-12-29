Clams (CLAM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Clams has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clams has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00007988 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitsane and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008292 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,549,383 coins and its circulating supply is 3,922,284 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, Bitsane and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

